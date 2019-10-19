Six people killed, 14 injured in dam collapse in Krasnoyarsk region

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Six people were killed and 14 others injured in the dam collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"According to preliminary reports, six people were killed, and 14 people were hospitalized. Ten people remain missing," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a dam on the Seyba river collapsed at 6am local time near the settlement of Schetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region. Two temporary dormitories were flooded.

Emergencies service and police are working on the site.