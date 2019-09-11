All forest fires put out in Irkutsk Region

IRKUTSK, September 11. /TASS/. Firefighters have put out all forest fires in the Irkutsk Region. There is still a fire-hazardous situation in the region, the regional government reported on its website on Wednesday.

"On the morning of September 11 there were no wildfires in the Irkutsk Region’s forests. Yesterday, on September 10, a blaze scorching 35 hectares in the Bodaibinsky district was put out," the report says.

Five firefighters combated the fire with the use of one vehicle.

According to the forecasts of the Irkutsk Directorate for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, there will be an extreme fire danger (class 5) in forests in the Balagansky district on September 11 and 12.