Helicopter hard landing leaves one injured in Russia’s Kamchatka

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. A Mil Mi-8 helicopter carrying tourists has made a hard landing in Russia’s Kamchatka region, leaving one injured, an emergency source told TASS.

"An Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing near Mount Dzenzur. The helicopter’s tail was damaged. Out of 25 people on board, one suffered injuries," the source said.

He specified that three out of the 25 people were crew members.

According to another regional emergency source, the helicopter, owned by the Vertikal-T air company, was headed to the Valley of Geysers.