Over 400 people evacuated by boats and helicopters from flood-stricken Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, June 28. /TASS/. Over 400 residents were evacuated from the flood-stricken Siberian town of Tulun by boats and helicopters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"Over 400 people were evacuated by different means — by boats and helicopters," the ministry said adding that it is hard to establish the exact number of evacuated people at this time.

Tulun's administration said that 25 boats are involved in the evacuation efforts, provided both by the Russian Emergencies Ministry and volunteers. Around 56 rescuers and 50 volunteers are working at the site. "As of 10:30pm Moscow time on June 29, 250 people, including 72 children, have been accommodated at places of temporary stay," the administration said.

Reports said that water rose by 12 meters in the region, surpassing the critical mark of seven meters. Over 870 residential houses were affected, along with over 1,170 residents.

The floods in the Irkutsk region started after torrential rains. The state of emergency was declared in the region. As of 1pm Moscow time on June 28, nearly 2,800 residential houses, 16 roads and 13 bridges were affected by the floods in 27 settlements. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, nearly 840 people were evacuated from the area. Three people are reported missing. According to the authorities, two of the missing persons died.