Over 1,800 homes flooded in southeast Siberia’s Irkutsk region

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. More than 1,800 houses were flooded due to heavy rains in Russia’s southeastern Siberian region of Irkustk, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"As a result of heavy rainfall and swelling of rivers in the Irkusk region, a total of 1,801 houses, where 7,744 people (865 of them children) live, as well as 206 household and garden plots, located in 19 settlements, were inundated," the ministry said.

Nine car bridges were washed away by the flooding, the ministry added.

Besides, a 1-km stretch of the R-255 ‘Siberia’ federal highway near the town of Nizhneudinsk was closed until further notice, local road management authorities said.

Rescuers and municipal authorities started to evacuate residents from the zone of the disaster. As of Thursday morning, 654 people, including 146 children, were evacuated. A total of 17 temporary shelters with the capacity of over 6,500 have been set up. So far, only 92 people have been lodged there, the rest are staying with their relatives and friends.