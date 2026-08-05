Russian chocolate confectionery exports up 18% to $400 mln in H1 2026

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian exports of chocolate confectionery products in the first half of 2026 grew by 18% in value terms year-on-year, reaching $400 million, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to expert estimates, during the first six months of 2026 (excluding June data for the EAEU nations), Russia shipped approximately 82,000 tons of chocolate confectionery to foreign markets, worth $400 million. Compared to the same period last year, exports increased by 18% in value terms," the statement said.

The top five importers of Russian chocolate during this period included Kazakhstan (around $124 million), Belarus (over $72 million), Uzbekistan (about $51 million), Kyrgyzstan (around $29 million), and Azerbaijan (over $27 million). Export revenues rose from shipments to Kazakhstan (up 30%), Belarus (up 32%), Uzbekistan (up 19%), and Kyrgyzstan (up 18%).

"Notably, Russia's chocolate confectionery shipments to Turkey in the first six months have already surpassed the total volume exported there during the entire previous year in physical terms," Agroexport added.

In total, Russia has exported chocolate confectionery products to more than 75 countries so far in 2026.