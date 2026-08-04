Release of The Odyssey film boosts sales of Homer’s poem in Russia by 254%

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Sales of Homer’s Odyssey rose by 254% year on year in July following the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s film adaptation, while overall sales of the poet’s works increased by 125%, Megafon’s press service told TASS following a joint study with the Chitai-Gorod bookstore chain.

"In July, when the film premiered and entered general release, sales of the poem rose by 254%. Over the summer, The Odyssey was purchased 198% more often than in the summer of 2025. According to analysts at the bookstore chain, overall sales of Homer’s works increased by 125% year on year," the mobile operator’s press service said.

Traffic to the film’s official website was eight times higher than average in the week before the premiere, from July 8 to 14, and remained 1.5 times above average the following week, according to the press service. In the final week of July, traffic to websites about ancient Greek mythology rose by 46%, while mobile internet traffic increased more than fourfold.

Men accounted for 62% of those interested in ancient history. People aged 35 to 44 made up more than 40% of the audience, followed by those aged 25 to 34 at 24% and those aged 45 to 54 at 16%. The highest levels of activity were recorded in Moscow, Krasnodar, St. Petersburg, and the Rostov and Samara regions.