Nornickel may revisit issue of interim dividends — CFO

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Nornickel’s strong results for January-June of this year provide grounds to revisit the question of paying interim dividends, First Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Sergey Malyshev told reporters.

"Management believes the strong financial results for the half-year provide grounds for shareholders to revisit the issue of interim dividend payments," he said, adding that consultations with shareholders and their decision lie ahead.

Nornickel reported earlier that its net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) grew 2.4-fold to $2.001 bln in the first half of 2026 compared to $842 mln in the previous year, while EBITDA increased by 50% to $3.9 bln. Free cash flow declined by 20% to $1.2 bln. Adjusted free cash flow amounted to $0.2 bln.

In late June, Nornickel shareholders decided against paying dividends for 2025. The company did not pay dividends for 2024 either, and in 2023, shareholders approved only interim dividends in the amount of 915.33 rubles per share.

Malyshev said earlier that the company considered it appropriate to direct available funds toward strengthening financial resilience, investing in production, and reducing debt amid high macroeconomic instability.

Nornickel will strike a balance between dividend payouts and the internal use of funds in 2026, its president Vladimir Potanin said late last year.

The company’s management has repeatedly stated plans to use free cash flow as the basis for dividend payments.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified metals and mining company. Among the main shareholders of Nornickel are Interros owned by Vladimir Potanin (holds 35.95% of shares) and Rusal founded by Oleg Deripaska (26.25% of shares).