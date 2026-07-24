Russian Far East accounts for nearly one-third of country’s seaport cargo turnover

MAGADAN, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian Far East’s port infrastructure accounts for nearly one-third of the country’s total seaport cargo turnover, and its further development will help strengthen the macroregion’s foreign economic ties and unlock its logistics potential, Russian presidential aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"The foundation of the Far East’s maritime potential is its port sector, which includes more than 20 seaports and related infrastructure and accounts for nearly one-third of the country’s seaport cargo turnover," Patrushev said at a meeting in Magadan on developing the Far East’s maritime potential, held on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The region’s ports are developing dynamically thanks to the implementation of national projects and support from regional authorities, Patrushev added. Maritime logistics hubs are currently being established in the Magadan Region, the Chukotka Autonomous Area, and the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, while new terminals are under construction in the Primorye Region, the presidential aide said.

"The further development of the Far East’s port infrastructure will help strengthen the macroregion’s foreign economic ties and unlock its logistics potential," Patrushev said.