China, ASEAN agree on energy supplies, power grid integration

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. China and the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to jointly strengthen international energy supply chains and promote the integration of regional power grids. The agreement was outlined in a joint statement issued following the China-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Manila.

"We will continue to strengthen cooperation in such areas as regional power grid integration, energy supply chains, clean low-carbon energy, and renewable energy," the statement said.

The document identifies innovation in energy technologies, civilian nuclear energy, and related areas as promising fields for future cooperation. The parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation based on consensus and expressed their readiness to act through mechanisms aimed at strengthening regional energy security.

In this regard, ASEAN member states and China will support the implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (2026-2030), seek opportunities for cooperation under China’s Global Development Initiative, and promote projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, the statement said.