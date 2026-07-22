Russia's GDP up 0.2% in January-May — Putin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia's GDP grew 0.3% in May and 0.2% over the first five months of 2026, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"According to the Economic Development Ministry's estimates, Russia's GDP continued to grow in May, albeit at a modest pace, remaining in positive territory at 0.3%. Overall, growth totaled 0.2% during the first five months of this year," the president said.

Putin noted that one of the key drivers of economic growth was domestic demand from the government, businesses, and consumers.