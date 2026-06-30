Investment in coal mining and processing in Russia fell 19% in 2025

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Investment in coal mining and processing in Russia totaled 201 bln rubles ($2.58 bln) in 2025, down 19% from 2024, according to materials prepared for a presentation by Vladimir Rashevsky, chairman of the Mining Industry Commission of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Investment amounted to 248 bln rubles ($3.18 bln) in 2024, 275 bln rubles ($3.53 bln) in 2023 and 235 bln rubles ($3.01 bln) in 2022.

The Kemerovo Region, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Krasnoyarsk Region were the leading coal-producing regions in 2025, according to the materials.

According to Rosstat, coal production in Russia declined by 0.2% last year to 429 mln metric tons. As Russian Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told TASS, the Energy Ministry intends to maintain coal production at last year's level of 440 mln metric tons.