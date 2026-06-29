Russian deputy PM Novak instructs regions to improve efficiency of fuel distribution

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed the regions to pay special attention to the efficient use of fuel resources and to adopt a balanced approach to their distribution, considering the current needs of key sectors, the cabinet of ministers reported following a meeting on the fuel market situation.

"Regions need to pay special attention to improving the efficiency of the use of fuel resources and establishing a balanced approach to their distribution, taking into account the current needs of key sectors. Instructions have been issued to continue monitoring the price situation, the availability of petroleum products, and the status of supply chains to build a comprehensive picture for each constituent entity," the report said.

Novak emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among federal and regional authorities, as well as producers and suppliers, in balancing the petroleum products market. Regional authorities have been instructed to collect, update, and provide the relevant information on an ongoing basis.