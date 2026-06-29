Russian businesses to discuss use of humanoid robots at Snabtech-2026 forum in Shanghai

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A Russian delegation of industrialists and businessmen will travel to Shanghai to participate in the Snabtech-2026 forum from October 13 to 17. The business mission will focus on the integration of industrial and humanoid robots into manufacturing processes, event organizers told TASS.

At the event, Russian business representatives will focus on selecting reliable partners in China, purchasing equipment, and building long-term relationships with Chinese companies. According to the organizers, the business mission format will allow entrepreneurs to reduce the supplier search and verification cycle from six months to one working week.

The forum's main goals include developing international cooperation and organizing business dialogue with Chinese manufacturers and technology solution providers.

"This is especially relevant given that robotics is playing an increasingly important role in Russia's sustainable technological development. According to the presidential decree, Russia should be among the top 25 countries in terms of robotics density by 2030. The business mission provides optimal conditions for exchanging experience, attracting partners, and launching joint projects with Chinese companies," the organizers said.

The business mission program includes three components. The first is participation in the CIIF26 (China International Industry Fair), where production prototypes and new developments in robotics will be presented. The second is a strategic session with industry experts discussing the integration of industrial and humanoid robots into companies' business processes. The third involves visits to production sites: participants will visit factories producing industrial robots, collaborative robots (cobots), and humanoid systems, establish direct contacts with company representatives, and hold negotiations at the top management level. In addition, a special cultural program has been developed for business mission participants, dedicated to introducing them to Chinese traditions and customs, as well as strengthening intercultural connections.

The forum will be moderated by Alexey Fadeyev, Director of Key Partner Relations at the Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives. Speakers at the forum include Evgeny Kosolapov, representative of the Skolkovo Foundation in China; Oleg Teplyakov, Director of the Hikrobot Representative Office in Russia and the CIS; Armen Beklaryan, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Computer Science at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and Vice Rector for Research and Innovation at RWB University; and Alisa Konyukhovskaya, founder of RoboJobs and Shenzhen Alisa Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

Experts from Gazpromneft - Digital Solutions and representatives from the manufacturers Siasun and Seer will also participate in the discussions.

The delegation will include heads of major companies, including representatives of Gazpromneft-Snabzhenie LLC, the Moskabel plant, Enerdrim LLC, AMMA Research and Production Enterprise LLC, Blok LLC, and Innotech Group of Companies LLC.