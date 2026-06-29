Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing a decline at the start of the main trading session, Moscow Exchange data show. The yuan exchange rate is rising.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.76%, to 2,268.34 and 927.29 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 7.85 kopecks compared to the previous session's close, reaching 11.5675 rubles.

By 10:45 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline and stood at 2,255.35 points (-1.32%), while the RTS Index was at 921.98 points (-1.32%). Meanwhile, the yuan slowed its growth to 11.515 rubles (+2.6 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.57% at the opening of the morning trading session (7:00 a.m. Moscow time) to 2,298.69 points.