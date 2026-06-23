Students start Arctic Team expedition on Solovetsky Islands

ARKHANGELSK, June 23. /TASS/. The Arctic Team summer expedition, featuring students from various universities, began on the Solovetsky Islands, press service of the Arkhangelsk Region administration said.

"The Arctic Team has begun its summer expedition on the Solovetsky Islands," the press service said. "The Arctic Team's student expedition corps is a big-scale inter-university project based at the Russian Technological University."

It brings together 116 universities from Russia's 53 regions to involve young people in research and expedition activities.

“The students are traveling to the Solovki Islands not as tourists, but as part of a big team that contributes to the cultural heritage preservation. The Solovki is a key destination of our summer program," the press service quoted MIREA's Deputy Chancellor Igor Tarasov as saying. "In 2026, we will organize here a record number of shifts.”

The expedition participants help to improve the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Solovetsky Monastery's territory and offer assistance to the pilgrimage service. The students combine practical activities with studying traditions of the Russian North. They will learn about the unique architecture of the churches and will contribute to the preservation of these monuments.

The students will have a cultural program - they will visit the Ferapontov Monastery, the exhibition dedicated to the Solovetsky Camp's history, and other sites.