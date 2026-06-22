Russian stock market declines at start of trading session

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan is also declining.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.65%, to 2,404.72 and 1,031.53 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 1.2 kopecks, reaching 10,795 rubles.

By 10:16 AM Moscow time, the MOEX index was virtually unchanged at 2,404.71 points (-0.65%), while the RTS index was at 1,031.52 points (-0.65%). Meanwhile, the yuan slowed its decline to 10,803 rubles (-0.35 kopecks).