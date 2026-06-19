Bank of Russia sees no risks of economy overcooling

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia does not see risks of overcooling for the national economy, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"According to flash data, the business activity across the country also increased overall in May. I have already said we see acceleration of consumer activity. We do not see risks of overcooling for the economy," she said.

Main economic cooldown markers used by the Central Bank and the majority of economists are not present now, Nabiullina noted. "This is the inflation decline much lower than the target, these are the unemployment rate growth and the drop of real income of the population. Not a single of such markers is now present," she said.