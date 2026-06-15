Trade, economic cooperation between Russia, Belarus to reach records — Belarusian minister

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Belarus is keen to set records, despite the external pressure, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"Economic cooperation between Belarus and Russia continues to expand proactively and tends to new historical records," he said at a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus also prepared their third annual report on the human rights situation in individual countries. The document arrives at a conclusion that racism manifestations intensify to keep the dominating positions of the West.