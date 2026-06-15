EU cuts purchases of Russian pipeline gas and LNG by 17% in January-April

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The European Union purchased 1.8 bln euro worth of Russian pipeline gas and 2.8 bln euro worth of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in January-April 2026, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. Total EU purchases of Russian gas during the first four months of 2026 declined by 17% to 4.6 bln euro.

EU countries paid 705 mln euro for Russian LNG in April. The largest importers were Belgium, which purchased 261 mln euro worth of LNG, France with 196 mln euro, and Spain with 182 mln euro. The EU also imported 578 mln euro worth of Russian pipeline gas in April.

Russian LNG accounted for 16.4% of the EU’s total LNG imports in April. The United States ranked first with a 61% share.

Russian pipeline gas accounted for 15% of the value of the European Union’s pipeline gas imports in April. Norway ranked first with a 32.3% share, Algeria second with 25%, while Azerbaijan ranked fourth with 12.8%.

On the EU’s phaseout of Russian gas

On January 26, the EU Council formally approved a complete ban on Russian LNG supplies to the European Union effective January 1, 2027, and on Russian pipeline gas supplies effective September 30, 2027. At the same time, a ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts entered into force on April 25, 2026, while short-term contracts for pipeline gas supplies must be terminated by June 17, 2026.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that, given the European Union’s intention to fully abandon Russian gas, Russia could itself initiate an earlier withdrawal from the European market and redirect supplies to other, more interested buyers. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian companies could soon redirect part of their LNG supplies from Europe to friendly countries, including China, India, Thailand, and the Philippines, without waiting for additional restrictions from the European Union.

According to TASS calculations, Russia ranked second after the United States in terms of the value of the European Union’s LNG imports in 2025. Its share amounted to 16.1%, or 16.2% when LNG and pipeline gas purchases are combined. In terms of physical volumes, Russia accounted for approximately 14% of the EU’s LNG imports, or 12.1% of total gas imports including pipeline supplies. Russia’s total gas deliveries to Europe last year amounted to 38 bln cubic meters, of which slightly more than 20 bln cubic meters were LNG.