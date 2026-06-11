Russian stock market rises in early trade

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains at the opening of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate has also turned positive.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.23% each to stand at 2,526.78 and 1,108.76 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate shed 1.85 kopecks from the previous close to trade at 10.566 rubles at the market open.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its growth to 2,525.98 points (+0.2%), while the RTS index stood at 1,108.44 points (+0.2%). Meanwhile, the yuan reversed losses to rise to 10.662 rubles (+7.7 kopecks).

The morning session Moscow Exchange Index (IMOEX2) ticked up 0.15% to 2,524.62 points at the open, according to trading data as of 07:00 AM Moscow time.