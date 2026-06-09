Tanzanian president's visit to Russia gives fresh impetus to uranium project — minister

NAIROBI, June 9. /TASS/. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's official visit to Russia has provided fresh impetus to a uranium mine development project managed by Rosatom subsidiary Mantra Tanzania, Tanzanian Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde said in an interview with The Citizen newspaper.

The Mkuju River project is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, according to the publication. The Russian state nuclear corporation suspended the project about a decade ago following a collapse in global uranium prices. However, recovering market conditions and strengthening ties between Tanzania and Russia have "breathed new life into this project," the paper noted.

The minister described the project as "a flagship investment not only for the mining sector but for the [country's] economy as a whole."

"The visit has given the project significant momentum. We expect to see major progress in a relatively short timeframe, as some preparatory stages have already been completed," Mavunde was quoted as saying.

The minister added that the parties have made substantial progress on the plan in recent weeks. Specifically, infrastructure construction tenders for the site have been launched. Mavunde expects that the facility will produce around 4,000 tonnes of uranium annually at full capacity, making Tanzania "the second-largest uranium producer in Africa after Namibia" and placing it "among the world's leading producers."

The Mkuju site is estimated to hold about 139 million tonnes of uranium ore, which could sustain mining operations for over 20 years.

In July 2025, Rosatom's press service reported that Mantra Tanzania had launched a pilot uranium processing facility at the Mkuju River project. The company stated that construction of the main complex would begin in 2026, with commissioning scheduled for 2029.

On June 3, the Tanzanian leader held four hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. She subsequently attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which took place on June 3-6. Speaking at the plenary session, she stated that Tanzania is keen to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia.