Investment in Russia's rare earth metals production to reach $5.13 bln by 2030

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Total investment in Russia's rare earth metals separation production is expected to reach 400 bln rubles ($5.13 bln) by 2030, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Vesti journalist Maria Kudryavtseva.

"These are capital-intensive projects that require government support. For our part, we will provide assistance through the cluster investment platform, including by subsidizing interest rates on loans," he explained.

Manturov also added that the compensation mechanism will also cover the cost of manufactured products, including oxides supplied to end users.