Oil price of $75-85 satisfies both consumers and producers — Novak

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. An equilibrium oil price that satisfies both consumers and producers is around $80 per barrel, with a $5 deviation in either direction, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"We have always stated that the Brent price level of roughly $80, plus or minus $5, is balanced. Within this range, consumers will likely be satisfied, and producers will have the opportunity to implement their investment programs," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.