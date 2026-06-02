Russia to produce around 500 tons of gold in 2026

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia will increase gold production to 480-500 tons and silver production to 2,800-3,000 tons this year, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Precise data for 2025 are still being calculated, but according to expert estimates, gold production will amount to 480-485 tons, silver production to 2,600-2,800 tons, and platinum group metals production to 134-136 tons. The forecast for this year is 480-500 tons of gold, 2,800-3,000 tons of silver, and 134-137 tons of platinum group metals," the minister said.

Thus, gold production could increase by about 3%, silver production by 7%, and platinum group metals production by 0.75%.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.