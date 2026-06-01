Kalashnikov Group begins deliveries of new Skat-220 UAV to customer

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has started delivering its latest Skat-220 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to a customer, the company reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group has started deliveries of its newly developed in-house Skat-220 UAV to a customer. The aircraft is based on the well-known Skat-350M drone, but features a smaller wingspan - 2.20 m - and a lighter weight - 12 kg. This allows it to reach record speeds of up to 160 km/h, making it stand out in its class," the company said.

The drone is reported to have an electric engine and can stay in the air for more than 150 minutes. The UAV is launched from a catapult, is adapted for parachute landing, and offers high reliability and wear resistance.