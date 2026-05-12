Trade turnover in EAEU exceeds $95 bln in 2025 — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin

GELENDZHIK, May 12. /TASS/. Trade turnover within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached a record high last year, exceeding $95 bln, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"Over the course of its existence, the Union has achieved significant economic success, demonstrating its resilience to external shocks. The principle of free movement of goods, capital, services, and labor, which underlies the Union, has become one of the five Eurasian countries’ key competitive advantages, a driver of economic growth, and, consequently, a tool for ensuring sustainable socioeconomic development. This is evidenced, in particular, by trade turnover within the Union, which reached a record level of over $95 billion in 2025," he said in a video address to participants of the Valdai Discussion Club’s sixth Central Asian Conference in Gelendzhik.

Foreign countries are paying attention to positive results of Eurasian economic integration and are striving to become partners of the EAEU, Galuzin noted.

"In particular, a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran entered into force in 2025, and trade liberalization agreements were signed with Indonesia, Mongolia, and the UAE. All this significantly expands the capacity of markets available for goods from EAEU countries," he said.