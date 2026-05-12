Oil shipments through Panama Canal up 74% due to situation around Iran — newspaper

TOKYO, May 12. /TASS/. Shipments of oil and petroleum products through the Panama Canal between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans climbed by 74% this April compared to the 2025 average due to the disruption of shipping flows caused by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. These shipments are primarily directed from the US East Coast to Asian countries that are facing a sharp reduction in supplies from the Persian Gulf, the Japanese Nikkei newspaper reported.

Up to 1.77 mln barrels of oil and petroleum products were delivered through the Panama Canal per day in April, according to the report. This is an all-time high since such statistics were compiled in 2013. Oil and petroleum product shipments through the Panama Canal to Japan have increased more than fivefold compared to 2025 levels.

This route’s capacity is almost exhausted now, with long queues of ships piling up. Priority passage is auctioned off, with fees already reaching up to a million dollars.

The Panama Canal is only suitable for small and medium-sized tankers. Supertankers from the US travel to Asian countries via the Cape of Good Hope route in southern Africa.