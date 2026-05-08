Russia’s budget deficit reaches $78.55 bln in January–April

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit in January – April 2026 amounted to 5.87 trillion rubles ($78.55 bln), which is 2.94 trillion rubles ($39.33 bln) higher than in the same period of 2025, according to materials published on the Finance Ministry’s website.

"Following the results of January-April 2026, the federal budget posted a deficit of 5,877 bln rubles, which is 2,946 bln rubles higher than the level recorded in the same period last year. The high deficit figures at the beginning of the year are primarily due to accelerated financing of expenditures," the ministry said. According to the Finance Ministry data, this amount corresponds to 2.5% of Russia’s GDP.

In January – April of last year, the deficit stood at 2.9 trillion rubles ($38.80 bln), or 1.4% of GDP.

The ministry recalled that the parameters of the federal budget are formed in accordance with the budget rule, which ensures long-term sustainability. This, among other things, will help strengthen the restraining effect of public sector operations on inflationary processes and, in the medium term, support the sustainability and balance of Russia’s budget system while strengthening the country’s macroeconomic and financial stability.

The current year’s budget law provides for a deficit of 3.786 trillion rubles ($50.65 bln), or 1.6% of GDP.