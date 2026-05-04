Zhukovsky Airport starts passenger terminal expansion

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The passenger terminal area in the Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow Region is projected to be expanded by 1,600 sq meters by the end of the third quarter of 2026, airport CEO Alexander Senin told reporters.

In 2025, the passenger traffic of the Zhukovsky Airport totaled 1.426 mln passengers. According to current forecasts, it may reach 1.5 mln passengers as of 2026 year-end.

"We now commence the terminal expansion for the first time in the airport history by adding extra spaces from the right and left side to it - 800 sq m from each side. Changes will affect the international arrivals area - according to our observations and the feedback from passengers, this is the top-priority task," Senin said.

The airport terminal area is now 17,000 sq meters and the throughput capacity is up to two mln passengers per year. The expansion of the arrivals zone, extra areas and the claim carousel should expedite servicing of several flights at a time, the airport added.