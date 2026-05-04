Russian stock indices decline at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian stock indices were declinning at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan-to-ruble rate was rising.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.3%, to 2,650.3 and 1,116.14 points, respectively. The yuan gained 2.85 kopecks compared to the previous session's close, reaching 11,006 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was at 2,654 points (-0.16%), while the RTS index was at 1,117.72 points (-0.16%). Meanwhile, the yuan slowed its growth and traded at 10,981 rubles (up 0.35 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional symbol (IMOEX2) fell 0.32% at the opening of the morning trading session, trading at 2,649.77 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.