Putin, Trump discuss prospects of mutually beneficial projects

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump talked about prospects of mutually beneficial projects in the economy and the energy sector, aide to the Russian leader Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"When Russian-US relations were discussed, huge prospects of mutually beneficial projects in the economy and the energy segment were stated from both sides," Ushakov said.

"The whole range of large-scale initiatives in the economy, as the presidents noted, has already been discussed specifically between representatives of our nations," he added.