Russia expects OPEC+ to keep functioning after UAE exit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Moscow expects that after the withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates from OPEC+ the organization will continue its work, because the format allows it to balance the global energy markets, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We still believe in OPEC+ as a structure that helps balance the global energy markets. We hope that the structure will continue its work, and we will continue our contacts within this structure with our partners," he told a news briefing.

Russia, he said, will continue contacts with the UAE on energy issues.