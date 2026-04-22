Slovakia expects Druzhba oil supplies to resume on Thursday

BRATISLAVA, April 22. /TASS/. Ukraine has begun refilling the Druzhba pipeline, which was halted on January 27, and Slovakia expects oil supplies to the republic to resume on Thursday, TA-3 television channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, Bratislava expects oil to reach the country early in the morning on April 23. The resumption of pipeline operations is seen in Slovakia as key to ensuring national energy security.

At the same time, with the restart of Druzhba, Slovakia is expected to lift its objections to the European Union granting a 90 bln euro loan to Ukraine and adopting new sanctions against Russia, the channel noted.