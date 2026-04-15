Russia interested in resuming investment cooperation with US — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Russia is open to restoring mutually beneficial and respectful investment cooperation with the United States after the conflict in Ukraine is settled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Once the Ukrainian crisis is resolved fully taking into account Russia’s legitimate interests, we will be interested in restoring and resuming investment cooperation with those countries that are willing to do so on an equal, mutually respectful, and mutually beneficial basis," Russia’s diplomat said at a press conference following an official visit to China.

"In our view, there are such intentions, and there are companies in the United States ready to work on these principles, and there is also interest from the administration," Lavrov added.

"But we will see what remains of promising, mutually beneficial projects by the time the United States says: ‘Well, thank God, we have resolved the situation in Ukraine, now let’s talk business,’" Lavrov said.

"For now, they speak about business only in theoretical terms - let’s first deal with Ukraine, then everything else follows. There may be very little left by the time the Americans propose to begin such a discussion in practical terms," Lavrov warned.