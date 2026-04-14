Bessent says not afraid of dollar weakening due to war with Iran

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said he is not concerned about the possibility of the dollar weakening due to the US-Israeli military operation against Iran.

"As you’ve seen during the war, the dollar is strengthened. So I’m not worried about that," he said in an interview with the Semafor portal when asked a respective question.

The US Federal Reserve should "wait and see" before deciding whether to lower interest rates amid the conflict around Iran, Bessent noted.