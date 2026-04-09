Russian aviation authorities to decide on flights to Middle East subject to safety

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Transport and Rosaviatsiya, the Federal Air Transport Agency, are analyzing the situation with civil aviation operations in the Middle East, the ministry told TASS.

"Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency are currently analyzing the situation with civil aviation operations in the Middle East," the ministry said.

"The decision on the restart of flights of Russian airlines to this region will be made subject to unconditional adherence to flight safety and recommendations of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry added.