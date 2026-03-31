Sri Lanka’s company ready to buy Russian oil, diesel fuel

NEW DELHI, March 31. /TASS/. Sri Lanka’s state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp.(Ceypetco) is ready to buy Russian crude oil, gasoline and diesel fuel, Managing Director Mayura Neththikumarage told TASS.

"We want to buy 40,000 [metric tons] of petrol and diesel," he said. The company is also ready to buy 90,000 metric tons of the Russian Siberian Light blend oil, the managing director noted.

Ceypetco is ready to immediately pay for shipments as soon as the company receives a commercial proposal, he added.

The managing director said that he took part in talks with the Russian delegation headed by Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin, which visited Colombo last week. "We are looking for some information from their [Russian] side regarding the prices, the way of the payment, other commercial and legal terms," he added.