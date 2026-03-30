Russian tanker carrying 100,000 tons of oil as humanitarian aid arrives in Cuba

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia’s tanker Anatoly Kolodkin carrying 100,000 tons of oil as humanitarian aid has arrived in Cuba, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

"The Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying 100,000 tons of crude oil as humanitarian aid has arrived in Cuba," the report said.

The ship is currently awaiting unloading at the port of Matanzas.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters that Moscow is currently continuing to supply humanitarian cargoes to Cuba, including fuel.

The situation with fuel in Havana worsened following the US-led military operation in Venezuela on January 3 to capture President Nicolas Maduro. The country was one of Cuba’s main oil exporters. On January 29, the White House signed a decree allowing Washington to impose customs tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba. It was also previously reported that the United States was not against periodic oil supplies to Cuba for humanitarian reasons by Russia and other countries.