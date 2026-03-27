Russian Economy Ministry to present new GDP growth estimate in April

SHYMKENT, March 27. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development will unveil a new estimate of national GDP growth in 2026 in its April forecast, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"We expected the first six months would be challenging. So it happened. We will address all the current indicators in the new forecast; the work on it is underway now," the minister said.

"Yes," Reshetnikov said, answering a question whether the new growth estimate for the Russian economy will be lower than 1.3% indicated in the ministerial forecast of last September.