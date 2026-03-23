Oil refining depth in Russia reach 84.2% in 2025 — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The oil refining depth in Russia gained 13.7 percentage points by the end of 2025 as compared to the year of 2011 and reached 84.2%, department director at the Russian Energy Ministry Anton Rubtsov said.

The light oil products yield gained 10 percentage points over that period and totaled 65.8%, the official said.

"The refining depth amounted to 84.2% as of 2025 year-end. This is plus 13.7 percentage points against 2011. This is a very good indicator. The light oil products yield was 65.8% in 2025. This is almost 10 percentage points of growth against 2011 actuals," Rubtsov noted.

Process underway in the industry are being implemented with consideration of import phaseout tasks, he added.