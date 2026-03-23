Bank of Russia’s gold reserves in ounces fell to their lowest level since March 2022

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia's gold reserves in February 2026 fell to 74.3 million troy ounces, the regulator reported. This is the lowest level since March 2022.

In March 2022, the monetary gold reserves of the Bank of Russia amounted to 74.1 million troy ounces.

This is the second consecutive month of decline in gold reserves in ounces.

As of January 1 2026, gold reserves in millions of pure troy ounces stood at 74.8. On February 1, they decreased by 300,000 troy ounces, and on March 1, they fell by another 200,000 troy ounces. The value of monetary gold on March 1, 2026, was $384.025 billion.