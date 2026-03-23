Key European indices in the red today

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Key indices of European bourses are falling today, according to trading data.

CAC40, the key index of Euronext Paris, lost 2.05% to 7,508.23 points. DAX, the main index of Borse Frankfurt, plunged by 2% to 21,933.35 points.

FTSE 100 in the United Kingdom fell by 2.11% to 9,708.74 points. The Milano Italia Borsa Index edged down by 2.69% to 41,689.13 points. Spain 35 SPOT, the key Spanish stock market index, fell by 1.61% to 16,261.67. The index of European aerospace and defense companies STOXX declined by 1.59% to 5,384.5 points.