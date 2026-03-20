Three Russian airplanes to undergo certification this year

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Three Russian jets will undergo certification this year, according to a presentation of head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, Dmitry Yardov at the Board meeting of the Russian Ministry of Transport.

The Il-114-300 turboprop airplane is scheduled for certification in this May. The SJ-100 short-range narrow-body passenger jet will be presented to be certified in July 2026, and certification of the MS-21 medium-range passenger jet is planned in October 2026.

The PD-8 engine designed for SJ-100 jets will undergo certification in April 2026.