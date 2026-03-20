Monetary conditions in Russia have eased, but remain tight — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Monetary conditions have eased slightly, but remain tight, and interest rates have decreased across most financial market segments, the Bank of Russia's press service said following the regulator's board of directors meeting.

"Monetary conditions have eased somewhat but remain tight. Interest rates have declined in most segments of the financial market. Non-price bank lending conditions are still tight. Lending activity was moderate in early 2026. Households continue to demonstrate a high propensity to save," the press release says.

On Friday, the Bank of Russia cut its key rate by 0.5 p.p. to 15% for the second time this year.