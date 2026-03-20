Internet blackout in Iran enters 21st day — NetBlocks

LONDON, March 20. /TASS/. Internet access in Iran has been almost completely down for 20 days, the international internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported.

"The internet blackout continues into day 21 after 480 hours," NetBlocks wrote on X.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.