Kiev tells European Commission allegedly fixing Druzhba oil pipeline — EC

BRUSSELS, March 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leadership has told the European Commission (EC) that it is allegedly fixing the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia have been suspended since January 27, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen said.

"I just had a meeting with the Ukrainians this morning, and they are working as hard as they can to fix the pipeline," he told reporters.

Russian oil has not been flowing through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungarian refineries since January 27. Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude via the Adriatic Pipeline. Budapest took retaliatory measures against Kiev, blocking its 90 bln euros military loan from the European Union.