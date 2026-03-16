Yakutia to launch jewelry-production program with artificial intelligence

YAKUTSK, March 16. /TASS/. The Jeweler. AI project of the Arctic State University of Arts, Culture and Creative Industries will be implemented in a pilot format at a jewelry company in Yakutia in 2026, the university's Chancellor Sargylana Ignatieva told TASS.

The Jeweler. AI project is aimed at creating an intelligent digital jewelry design generating system, using Yakut ornaments. The project is at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), creative industries and the preservation of the Arctic people's cultural heritage.

"We plan a pilot software implementation at Yakutia's jewelry company," the university's chancellor said. "The system will be tested in real production conditions, and specialists will assess its impact on product development and preparation, and will receive feedback from designers and technologists."

The product will develop to markets of the Far East and Arctic, she added.

The project's key goal is to develop software to optimize work of jewelry designers, to increase speed and variability of creating new models. It will also ensure correct and compositionally competent use of traditional Yakut ornaments.

The Jeweler.AI project is integrated into the university's training process: students participate in algorithm development and testing, they work on digital databases of ornaments, create design scenarios and master the use of AI technologies in design.

Over year 2026, the university will continue working on the software to introduce three-dimensional images that may be integrated into production. "The project is becoming a practice-oriented educational platform that provides training for the technological transformation in the jewelry industry and creative industries in the Arctic," the chancellor said. "Technology becomes a digital design tool, as well as a tool for careful implementation of traditional artistic codes in modern production."