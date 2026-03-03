Yamal cleanup missions to feature eight volunteer teams

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Green Arctic environmental organization's eight volunteer teams will go to the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region in August to clean remote areas, the regional government's press service said.

"Eight volunteer groups will be formed in a selection. Two of them will go to the Ingilor Nature Park. A team of six male volunteers will load onto special equipment 56 tons of scrap metal and 800 bags of solid waste, collected at the former weather station near Lake Bolshoe Khadatayeganlor. <...> The expedition is scheduled for August," the press service said.

A team of volunteers will clear Pusyorka Mountain of man-made debris left after the extraction of jadeite, including old machinery and tools, and another team will work at the former Oka tropospheric radio relay station in the Tazovsky District, where volunteers will continue collecting scrap metal and will dismantle dilapidated buildings.

Other volunteers will go to the Land of Hope ethnic settlement, where they help to repair the facade of an Orthodox church, and another mixed group will go to the village of Cape Kamenny to disassemble and prepare for transportation scrap metal and solid household waste from a landfill on the Gulf of Ob shore. At the Morozov cordon, volunteers will help employees with cleaning the territory, household works and with the construction of an enclosure for musk oxen.

A few other volunteers will help with infrastructures of the Poluysky Nature Reserve and will go to the Nenetsky Nature Reserve to dismantle dilapidated buildings, remove household garbage and help equip a research laboratory.

The Green Arctic Organization was established in 2014 to attract volunteers to clean up the Arctic territories in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region from anthropogenic pollution. Over 12 years, representatives of Russia's 48 regions and of eleven countries have participated in the organization's cleanup missions.