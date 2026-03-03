{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

QatarEnergy suspends carbamide, methanol production — company

"QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information," the statement says

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. QatarEnergy has suspended the output of urea, polymers and other products subsequent to liquefied natural gas, the company said on the X.

"Further to the decision by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products," the energy company said.

"QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information," it added.

India considers increasing oil purchases from Russia amid Middle East conflict
According to the latest data, Russia maintained its status of India’s largest oil supplier in February
West turns even obvious situation with attack on Iran upside down — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that a public misunderstanding makes European representatives reiterate their position
Putin calls Khamenei's assassination ‘cynical violation of all moral and legal norms’
The Russian President has condemned the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader
Israel carries out over 1,000 combat sorties over Iran — army
The military accompanied this information with a video clip showing how an Israeli fighter is dodging an Iranian missile in the sky over Tehran
Indian Defense Ministry to purchase five more Russia’s S-400 squadrons — ANI
According to the news agency, the squadrons will be deployed on both the eastern and western fronts
Iran launches another round of ballistic missiles against Israel — TV
Most of the projectiles were launched in the direction of the southern parts of Israel and Tel Aviv
Ukrainian attacks affect 131 Russians, including 22 dead over past week — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the most civilian casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions
‘Black swan’ events that could change situation may emerge in the Middle East — expert
According to Anna Fedyunina, these include the direct involvement of new states in the conflict, as well as attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in Persian Gulf countries
Massive demonstrations against strikes on Iran erupt in dozens of US cities — TV
Demonstrators said they are ready to "keep protesting for as long as it takes"
Israeli operation against Iran may continue until April — radio
This statement came after US President Donald Trump suggested that hostilities in the Middle East may continue for several weeks
New Middle East war more dangerous than nuclear war — analyst
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the world is witnessing the beginning of the end of the old paradigm of warfare
West denies Iran right to peaceful use on nuclear energy — Russian diplomat
The US' actions run counter to the nuclear non-proliferation regime and makes it more fragile, Mikhail Ulyanov stressed
Russia’s small missile ship Burya test-fires Pantsir-M missile system in Baltic Sea
The Pantsir-M surface-to-air missile/gun system was fired as part of state trials for the Burya small missile ship
US offered Iran free nuclear fuel for 10-year uranium enrichment halt — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that Tehran rejected Washington's offer
Gas price in Europe surpasses $700 as Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz
The price growth since the beginning of the day has exceeded 30%
Russian forces liberate over 80 settlements in special operation zone this winter — expert
In February, the Russian Armed Forces liberated 24 settlements, taking control of more than 360 square kilometers of territory
Middle East commodities’ crisis to temporarily up Russia’s revenues — US analyst
"Oil and natural gas producers are winners," John Kavulich said
UAE leader’s walk at Dubai Mall is 'powerful message' — Russian presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev noted that the resilient UAE is one of the few truly neutral places in the world
Readiness to confront Iran, settlement proposals: global reaction
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the international community to condemn the US and Israeli strike on hospitals and schools in Iran
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,290 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Six US troops killed during operation in Middle East — US Central Command
US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region
Gas in Europe at $700, growth of Russian stocks: impact of blocking Strait of Hormuz
The gas price growth since the beginning of the day has exceeded 30%
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
US realized by second meeting with Iranian negotiators that there to be no deal — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that a third meeting did take place
Settling political scores and plans to destroy Iran: Russian diplomat’s statements
Russia "strongly and categorically condemns" the United States and Israel’s aggression against Iran, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said
Chukavin rifle accepted into service by Russian Interior Ministry — Kalashnikov Group
"The SVCh is designed to engage enemy personnel, equipment, and unarmored vehicles at ranges of up to 1,000 meters," the company stated
FACTBOX: Strait of Hormuz tensions, ground operation plans in Middle East conflict
Iranian Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari emphasized that Tehran would not allow "a single drop of oil to leave the region"
Russia appreciates US mediation on Ukraine but relies on itself only — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on Washington’s mediation toward resolving the Ukraine conflict amid the US attack on Iran
Kuwaiti air defenses destroy over 380 UAVs, 180 missiles launched from Iran — ministry
The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry stressed that the country's Armed Forces are on high alert
Mossad conducts overnight ground operation in Iran — Al Arabiya
According to the TV channel, the operation was carried out by Mossad operatives with the support of special forces
Iran's underground depots remain invulnerable to Israeli, US weapons — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that Iran’s storage facilities were located in rock formations that were not inferior to fortified military infrastructure
US Department of State urges American nationals to leave Middle East countries
Among the countries in the Middle East listed by the US state official are Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the Gaza Strip, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen
US president says Washington to soon achieve its goals in Iran — reporter
"It's getting very close too," Donald Trump said
Double standards undermine UNSC credibility — Iranian diplomat
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani once again reiterated his country’s position that Iran doesn’t seek a war of an escalation of the conflict but "will not surrender its sovereignty"
US administration retains understandings reached in Anchorage — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the realities on the ground in the Ukrainian conflict were "not a territorial issue"
Iran reiterates its inalienable right to enrich uranium during talks with US — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy said that Washington has the right to stop Tehran
Press review: Iran derails US‑Israeli plans while Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 2nd
UAE, Qatar want to convince US to shorten operation against Iran — Bloomberg
The countries are seeking to build a wide coalition to advance a swift and diplomatic end to the conflict to prevent regional escalation and a prolonged energy price shock, Bloomberg reports
Events over Iran raise doubts if talks with the West are feasible — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that the developments in Iran "starkly illustrate the futility of appeals to reason, legality, or respect for sovereignty and mutual interests in today’s international arena"
Israel, US deliver new round of strikes against Tehran — Iranian state television
Powerful explosions have occurred in the city
Prospect for dialogue and assessment of situation: IAEA chief on situation around Iran
The agency continues attempts to resume contacts with Iran’s nuclear regulators, but so far without success
Iran attacks with drones, ballistic missiles US airbase in Bahrain — TV
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the command and staff building of the airbase was destroyed, fuel tanks were burned
US missile defense systems fail to secure airspace from Iranian strikes — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the destruction of any system or a strike on a high-tech facility would entail the loss of personnel operating them, in this case, US military personnel
US Embassy in Riyadh ablaze following explosion — Reuters
The news agency did not report on the consequences of the incident
New strikes, casualties on both sides: Middle East conflict
Iran used missiles and drones for new attacks on US military bases in the Middle East, Fars said
Iranian missiles hit targets in Gush Dan metropolitan area in central Israel — news agency
No additional details were provided
Drone strikes bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
The United States could have used this transportation link to evacuate its military personnel, the news agency said
Hungary has satellite data showing Druzhba oil pipeline is operational — Szijjarto
The minister noted that in conditions where oil supplies from the Persian Gulf region have "become uncertain" due to developments surrounding Iran and the possibility of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz being closed, "the blocking of a well-functioning land oil pipeline is an act of aggression against Hungary"
US strikes call in question its ability to negotiate on Iranian nuclear dossier — diplomat
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, there was no reason for a military action
Slots for flights discussed with Middle East airports
The Russian air carrier Aeroflot will start outbound flights from the UAE since March 3
Israel hits dozens of Iranian security headquarters in Tehran
In addition, the Israeli Air Force continued striking surface-to-surface missile launchers, sites used for the production of weapons for Iranian forces, and other IRGC Air Force sites
US has unlimited reserves of weapons, can wage war forever — president
Donald Trump also again accused former US leader Joe Biden of giving away weapons to Ukraine for free
Iraq says over 70 rockets, drones attack Erbil since start of escalation
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pointed out the complexity of Baghdad's position in the current conflict, as Iraq is "being attacked by various parties involved in the confrontation in the region"
Nazified, militarized Ukraine unacceptable for Russia — Lavrov
This contradicts the goals of the special military operation, the Russian foreign minister pointed out
US leader wraps up 47-year war between US, Iran — envoy to UN
The Carter administration saw a deterioration in relations with Iran
US seeks to draw Middle Eastern countries into direct conflict with Iran — source
The source said that the strike on the Hyatt Regency hotel in Riyadh was a US provocation
Aggression against Iran and US plans for other countries: Lavrov’ statements
According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow will use all of its capabilities, including in its relations with Tehran, to ensure that the problem in the Middle East "does not escalate further and is resolved"
Britain, France and Germany to develop long-range missiles — Macron
The French president stressed that as partnerships strengthen, other projects aimed at supporting European sovereignty could appear
Epic Fury timing, US goals in Iran: statements by Pentagon
When conducting a military operation against Iran, the United States is ready to go "as far as we need to advance American interests," Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said
US ground operation in Iran impossible due to its vast territory size — expert
Retired Colonel Viktor Litovkin pointed out that the US has not concentrated significant ground forces in the Middle East
Iran not developing nuclear weapons, US must stop strikes—- Chinese diplomat
Mao Ning also recalled that the US and Israel attacked Iran during the negotiations, thus violating international law and causing tensions in the Middle East to escalate
Aggression against Iran may force Tehran to create nuclear weapons — Lavrov
The minister emphasized that "the seemingly paradoxical noble goal of starting a war to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons may stimulate the exact opposite"
Trump carries out most military strikes among latest US presidents — Axios
According to the media outlet, Donald Trump ordered more airstrikes in 2025 than Joe Biden during his entire term
Over 1,000 diamonds used in main crown of BRICS beauty pageant
The crown is made of gold and weighs more than 850 grams
Russia to continue coordination with Iran, China within IAEA, if need be — diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov pointed out that a special meeting had been held on Monday
Orban calls on von der Leyen to pressure Zelensky to restore oil transit from Russia
The Hungarian PM said that he had sent a letter to Brussels
Press review: Israel opens second front as Trump shows no clear Iran strategy outlook
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 3rd
US marines fire at protesters storming consulate in Karachi — Reuters
According to the news agency, the officials’ comments were the first confirmation from the US side that marines were involved in the shooting at protesters
US used new missile in Iran first time — TWZ
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 500 kilometers
Kiev’s losses amount to 119,500 soldiers, mercenaries this winter — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev lost around 16,300 drones and 1,400 tanks and other armored vehicles in combat operations between December and February
Strait of Hormuz closure to cause major upheaval in fertilizer market — Dmitriev
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund stressed that possible disruptions to shipping in the strait’s waters could have significant consequences for commodity markets and put pressure on the global agricultural sector
Iran’s missile attack target CIA headquarters in Dubai — Fars
Information was received earlier about four people injured after Iran’s attack against the Dubai International Airport
Lavrov and Saudi counterpart note risk of third countries' involvement in Iran war
The foreign ministers exchanged views on the situation around Iran, which has developed as a result of aggression of the United States and Israel against the Islamic republic, the statement says
Iran hits strategic water reservoirs, energy facility in Qatar
According to Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, the strikes targeted "an integrated industrial compound consisting of production and service facilities" in Ras Laffan and "a vital facility and water reservoirs" in Mesaieed
Iran's ambassador to Astana says that conflict with US will be long
Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's advisers
Israel says 'struck and dismantled' headquarters of Iranian state broadcaster
The Iranian broadcaster reported earlier in the day that Israel and the United States delivered two strikes on buildings located on the territory of the headquarters of the Iranian Broadcasting Authority in Tehran
Bank of Russia challenges regulation that blocks transfer of assets before EU court
The EU regulation violates the basic and inalienable rights to access justice, inviolability of property, and the principle of sovereign immunity of states and their central banks, guaranteed by international treaties and European Union law
No signs that US intend to strike Bushehr NPP — Russian diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov stressed that a strike on an operating nuclear plant would be a disaster
Situation in Iran will disrupt logistics structure for China, India, Europe — expert
Speaking about possible scenarios around the Strait of Hormuz, Yulia Davydova stressed that it was one of the most vulnerable points of the global energy system
Russia’s latest Yolka drones repel attack by over 50 Lyuty UAVs in Bryansk Region
"As it carries no explosives, the drone can be safely used to protect populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities," the company noted
Japanese PM Takaichi abstains from legal assessment of military strikes against Iran
Sanae Takaichi noted that she would "openly talk about the Iranian problem" with US President Donald Trump during her visit to the United States later this month
Pentagon Chief says US didn't start the conflict with Iran
Washington will finish it, Pete Hegseth said
Putin’s proposal to convene Nuclear Five meeting still valid, Lavrov says
According to the Russian top diplomat, a conversation is long overdue
Putin tells Bahrain's king ready to help stabilize Middle East situation — Kremlin
The current development of events "also threatens the security of many Arab states, with which Russia maintains friendly relations," according to the Russian side
Israel refutes reports about missile attack on Netanyahu’s office
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier that Iran had delivered a missile strike on Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Kaliningrad is one of Russia’s most vulnerable regions — Dzhabarov
Since 2022, NATO and EU countries have been pursuing a consistent policy of complicating the situation in the region and creating conditions for its blockade from the rest of Russia, Vladimir Dzhabarov said
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic five times over past day
There were no reports on casualties among civilians
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Putin making every effort to contribute to detente in Middle East — Kremlin
The day before, the Russian president spoke over the phone with his colleagues from Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Iran hits US bases in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain — IRGC
The US base Arifjan in Kuwait was struck with 12 drones
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Lebanese Health Ministry says 52 killed, 154 wounded in Israeli strikes over past day
The casualty count is expected to increase, the ministry added
Trump to continue operation in Iran until four clear objectives achieved — CBS News
Earlier, the US president said the American-Israeli operation against the Islamic Republic could last four to five weeks
Damage to nuclear power plants in Iran, UAE to cause disaster — nuclear scientist
Damage to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran and the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE during hostilities could have catastrophic consequences, including radiation contamination of the Persian Gulf, Alexander Uvarov, a nuclear industry expert and director of the AtomInfo-Center, said
Israel instructs to suspend gas production at Leviathan field
Qatar Energy also announced the suspension of liquefied natural gas production in connection with Iran’s air strikes
Demand for Russian LNG in Asia to rise if Strait of Hormuz is closed — experts
The Strait of Hormuz is a key oil and gas export route linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and further with the Indian Ocean, through which more than 20% of global oil and LNG supplies pass
Global nuclear threat is growing — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister responded to a question about the seriousness of the threat to global nuclear security today in connection with the conflict in the Middle East
IN BRIEF: On current issues Putin and Orban discussed by phone
In a conversation with the Hungarian PM, the Russian leader emphasized Hungary's sovereign course and principled position in support of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine
European gas price may jump to $600 even with short Hormuz closure — expert
A closure would affect more than 20% of global LNG exports
US not to limit itself to desire to rule Venezuela, Cuba and Iran — Lavrov
The minister believes that what is happening in the world now is "a reflection of profound changes and underlying problems in world politics and the global economy
Qatar Energy set to declare force majeure on LNG supplies — Reuters
Earlier, the company announced suspension of production of LNG and related products due to Iran’s air strikes
