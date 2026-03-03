QatarEnergy suspends carbamide, methanol production — company

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. QatarEnergy has suspended the output of urea, polymers and other products subsequent to liquefied natural gas, the company said on the X.

"Further to the decision by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products," the energy company said.

"QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information," it added.